Woman guilty in man’s death; Orangeburg man attacked with hammer, gun

A 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of 68-year-old Bobby Scott Huggins of Orangeburg.

Tyekiva Harvin, of 6367 Bay Road, but also of the Orangeburg and Wedgefield areas, reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of her original charge of murder.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to 20 years in prison on Aug. 10. After she serves seven years, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered her to complete her GED and attend Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps.

Dickson gave her credit for having already served 872 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half years.

Harvin’s co-defendant, James “Snoop” Albert Whaley Jr., 27, of Alether Street, Orangeburg, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 21.

Harvin entered Huggins’ apartment and used a hammer to strike him on the head around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2019, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports and warrants.