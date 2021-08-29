Woman guilty in man’s death; Orangeburg man attacked with hammer, gun

A 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of 68-year-old Bobby Scott Huggins of Orangeburg.
Tyekiva Harvin, of 6367 Bay Road, but also of the Orangeburg and Wedgefield areas, reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of her original charge of murder.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to 20 years in prison on Aug. 10. After she serves seven years, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered her to complete her GED and attend Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps.
Dickson gave her credit for having already served 872 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half years.
Harvin’s co-defendant, James “Snoop” Albert Whaley Jr., 27, of Alether Street, Orangeburg, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 21.
Harvin entered Huggins’ apartment and used a hammer to strike him on the head around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2019, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports and warrants.
Huggins then got up and walked to the front room of the apartment where Whaley shot him three times: in the chest, back and left upper thigh.
Orangeburg County EMS transported Huggins to the Regional Medical Center. He died about two hours later.
A witness claimed that Harvin asked for a ride shortly after the incident. About a month and a half later, U.S. Marshals found Harvin.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Bernard Govan, 58, of 632 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Dickson sentenced him to time served, giving him credit him for having already served 70 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Govan on his original charge of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, but he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest instead.
• Terence Leon Hinton, 35, of 1882 Locust Avenue, Denmark, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of three days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Hinton on his original charge of second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.
• Christopher Quintin Bradley, 41, of 1696 Bonanza Crossing Road, Manning, pleaded guilty to injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less, second-offense driving under suspension and first-offense manufacturing methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, giving him credit for having already served 147 days in jail.
Warrants charged Bradley with third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, but he pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under suspension instead.
As part of Bradley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense unlawful transportation/possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, transport alcohol with broken seal in a motor vehicle and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.
