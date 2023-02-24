Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman found her father’s 1998 gold Chevrolet pickup truck on the edge of the woods in Rowesville around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The truck had been stolen from her father’s Ruffin home during the night and he’d not reported it stolen yet.

The woman spotted the truck in the 3800 block of Rowesville Road and called law enforcement.

A deputy discovered that the steering column was busted and there wasn’t any gas in the tank.

The truck is valued at $2,500.

In an unrelated incident, someone stole the 9 mm Taurus G3c handgun from a 2009 gray Mercury Grand Marquis. The theft was reported Thursday.

The owner didn’t discover the theft until the car had been at an automotive repair shop for three weeks. It is unclear when the theft occurred.

It is valued at $400.