Woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 32-year-old Cottageville woman is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.

Warrants charge Susan Marie Johnson, of 285 Gaines Circle, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

An officer saw Johnson allegedly disregard a traffic light at the intersection of Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive around 2 a.m.

As the officer was speaking with Johnson, he allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from her 2021 dark gray Dodge Journey.

According to an incident report, the officer saw an open bottle of Hennessey next to the passenger’s foot.

Johnson allegedly claimed ownership of it, the report states.

In the ashtray, officers reported seeing remnants of unburned marijuana and several burned cigarillos.

In the backseat, an officer found a blue book bag allegedly containing 44.4 grams of marijuana, 1.3 grams of crack cocaine and 22.5 grams or 49 doses of ecstasy pills.

An officer issued Johnson a citation for transporting alcohol without a seal in a motor vehicle and a warning for disregarding a traffic light.

Officers transported Johnson to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

In other reports:

A woman and her 14-year-old daughter weren’t injured when someone fired a gun in their motel room at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday at the American Inn.

The woman told officers that she and her daughter were talking when their conversation was interrupted by the sound of a gunshot.

The bullet came through an exterior wall of the room and lodged in the bathroom wall.

She told officers she doesn’t know who would’ve opened fire because she doesn’t have any disagreements with anyone.

Someone broke into Food Lion, located at 1370 Chestnut St., around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes.

The value of the cigarettes is approximately $1,000.

Someone burglarized a Fairfield Street home on Sunday afternoon and stole a 60-inch Vizio telelvison, a Microsoft Xbox and $300 in coins.

The value of the stolen items is $1,000.

Copper and electrical wiring was stolen from a Jensen Court home under renovation.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The value of the stolen wiring is $8,000.

