Woman dead, man injured; SLED investigating Bowman incident

A woman was found dead and a man injured inside their Rail Street home in Bowman early Sunday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A caller reported a shooting at 4:26 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased 49-year-old woman lying on her back on the floor of the front bedroom.

The incident report states she had “apparent trauma to her head area.”

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle identified the woman as Vernell Denise Thomas.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Fogle would not say if the woman’s wounds were caused by a gun, saying a cause of death is pending the autopsy results.

In the living room, deputies found a 58-year-old man lying on his back on the floor.

He had a gunshot wound to his arm and back, the report states.

Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said the agency is leading the homicide investigation.

Sunday’s shooting is the second deadly incident on Rail Street in two months.

On Feb. 3, 43-year-old Stephan D. Harley was shot to death. Harley sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Kamel Daquan Thomas, 36, of 1219 John Brown Road, Holly Hill, is facing the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Thomas also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to SLED.

Thomas drove himself to the Enmarket in Bowman and was medivacked to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies have responded since then to another shooting in the 800 block of Rail Street. No one reported any physical injuries in that incident.

Callers reported there was a large group of vehicles and males arguing.

Gunfire erupted between the groups, an incident report states.

When the groups learned someone called law enforcement, they dispersed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

If anyone has information that may help law enforcement’s investigation in Sunday’s deadly shooting, they are asked to call SLED’s Low County Office at 1-843-782-3822 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.