Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Santee woman claims someone sold her car without her permission.
On Wednesday, she reported to deputies that she let a Santee man borrow her 2007 tan Buick Lucerne for a year to go to and from doctors’ appointments. The man later died.
She claims that when she went to visit the man’s family at a Shadowfield Court home in Elloree, she asked for the car to be returned, but a family member told her they’d sold the car and didn’t know its location.
The value of the car is $7,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 17-year-old Orangeburg male is facing the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after he and a 13-year-old girl allegedly had consensual intercourse at a Malibu Drive apartment.
The 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center, according to an incident report.