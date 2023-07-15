Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Santee woman claims someone sold her car without her permission.

On Wednesday, she reported to deputies that she let a Santee man borrow her 2007 tan Buick Lucerne for a year to go to and from doctors’ appointments. The man later died.

She claims that when she went to visit the man’s family at a Shadowfield Court home in Elloree, she asked for the car to be returned, but a family member told her they’d sold the car and didn’t know its location.

The value of the car is $7,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 17-year-old Orangeburg male is facing the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after he and a 13-year-old girl allegedly had consensual intercourse at a Malibu Drive apartment.

The 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center, according to an incident report.