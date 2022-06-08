Woman claims she escaped kidnapper in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A woman claims she escaped a kidnapper on Monday when she was left alone in a car while he was inside the S.C. Department of Mental Health office in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The woman alleges that she and an acquaintance were at a Lexington bar when he assaulted her.

She claims he then forced her into his car, drove to an unknown access point on the Edisto River and told her he was going to kill her.

The woman alleges she talked the man out of killing her, so he drove them to a motel in Cayce and then to his father’s home in Orangeburg County.

After leaving there, he drove to the Orangeburg mental health office because he had an appointment, the woman said.

He left keys in the car when he was inside for his appointment.

The woman decided to drive to a nearby gas station and call for help.

She also alleges the man sexually assaulted her.

Deputies noted the woman had bruises to her face, arms and legs.

The woman drove herself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. A deputy followed her there.

In a separate report, someone stole a 6-foot-by-12-foot utility trailer that was attached to a truck in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn, located at 663 Citadel Road, on Tuesday.

The 2019 Anvil trailer contained T-shirts, dice, stuffed animals, trading cards and collectibles.

The owner reported the merchandise was valued at $100,000.

The value of the merchandise and trailer is $103,500.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole two catalytic converters from a 2013 white Ford F-150 early Monday morning.

The truck was parked at Perfect Circle Automation & Software, located at 1512 Glover Street.

The thief left a sawblade next to the driver’s side tire.

The theft was recorded on surveillance video.

The catalytic converters are valued at $2,000.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the following items from a Manisha Drive home on Monday: a Sony PlayStation5, 25 pairs of shoes, three televisions, clothes, an Apple iPad, two laptop computers and purses.

The value of the stolen items is $11,600.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.