Woman claims man pushed her to ground; man says she fell

St. Matthews Police Department

A St. Matthews woman told police that a man hit her and pushed her to the ground. But the man claimed that she tried to hit him with a can of air freshener and she fell to the ground as he was attempting to protect himself.

On March 14, an officer observed the woman on the ground. The woman said a St. Matthews man had hit her and pushed her to the ground. The officer noted that she had an odor of alcohol, and there was a can of beer near her left foot.

The man said that the woman tried to hit him with a can of air freshener, and when he tried to protect himself, she fell to the ground. There were no witnesses and the matter will be presented to a judge. The officer placed a trespassing notice on the man for the woman’s apartment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In other reports:

• On March 12, a St. Matthews woman was charged with tampering with a water meter after the water had been turned off for nonpayment of her water bill, but the water was turned back on and approximately 40 gallons had been used. The valve on the meter was in the on position when checked by a town employee.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

• On March 16, a Swansea bank employee reported that the air conditioner was stolen from a house under foreclosure in Swansea. The air conditioner was removed by cutting lines, and the meter box was damaged. The loss was valued at $2,700.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0