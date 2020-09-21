Woman claims man broke into Orangeburg home, threatened her

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman says a man who shot her 20 years ago broke into a Holt Drive home on Sunday and threatened to kill her, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman said she woke up when someone turned the light on at about 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

The woman saw a man standing in the door frame.

When the woman asked the man how he got inside, he allegedly threatened to kill her and everyone in the home.

The woman got out of bed. She claims the man then pistol-whipped her with a handgun on the right side of her face, which injured her right ear.

When she grabbed her cell phone, the man grabbed it from her and threw it across the room, the report said.

The woman claims she and the man wrestled for a moment and the man then took off toward the back door, leaving one of his slides behind.

The man got into a gray vehicle and drove off.

She told deputies that she didn’t report a previous incident involving the same man.