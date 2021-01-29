Woman claims fear, abuse; lawyer: Kinard denies allegations

Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard allegedly caused a woman to suffer “manipulation, fear and abuse,” she claimed in court Friday.
“I fought this alone for so long and I’m asking today that you fight with me,” she said.
Kinard, 49, is charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants against Kinard were unsealed earlier this month. He was formally charged on Friday morning in Jasper County.
The woman who accused Kinard of the abuse spoke at his hearing before Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen.
The woman was under age 16 when the abuse allegedly took place in Jasper County. Kinard worked as a state trooper and magistrate judge there between 1995 and 2000.
Kinard’s role as a state trooper, “is the one thing that has kept me quiet and had me convinced that no one would believe me over him,” the woman said.
“How do I know that he will not seek out my young daughters as they play in my neighborhood or come to harm me and my family for speaking the truth after all these years?” she asked.
Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, said his client denies the allegations made against him.
Kinard was charged in Bamberg County last year with first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
Kinard has denied the Bamberg County allegations, too.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman set Kinard’s bond on the Bamberg County charges at $75,000 and stipulated that he stay out of Bamberg County, reside with this brother in Lexington, wear GPS monitoring and continue with drug and alcohol treatment.
On Friday, Mullen upheld all of the bond conditions set by Newman. The $75,000 set in Bamberg County also applies in the Jasper County case.
Kinard has been staying with his brother and at a hotel his family owns, Sellers said during Friday’s hearing.
Mullen told Sellers that Kinard must live at one place or the other, but not at both.
Sellers said Kinard would live at the hotel if he’s released from jail.
In addition, Mullen said Kinard must adhere to a curfew from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., unless he has a job that requires him to work during those hours.
She also ordered Kinard not to associate with any convicted felons or possess any firearms or ammunition.
Mullen ordered Kinard not to have any contact with his accusers or their families.
Kinard is also facing two federal charges accusing him of lying on documents in a failed attempt to buy a gun in early December 2020.
Sellers said Kinard will remain in federal custody until after he has a bond hearing on the federal charges. Sellers said he’s confident that a federal judge will set bond on Kinard.
The bond set by Mullen will go into effect if Kinard is freed on bond set by a federal judge.
As for Kinard’s federal charges, Sellers, “I don’t know if anyone’s pleaded stupidity before, but he was stupid.”
Kinard faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted on the most severe charges.
