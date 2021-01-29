Woman claims fear, abuse; lawyer: Kinard denies allegations

Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard allegedly caused a woman to suffer “manipulation, fear and abuse,” she claimed in court Friday.

“I fought this alone for so long and I’m asking today that you fight with me,” she said.

Kinard, 49, is charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants against Kinard were unsealed earlier this month. He was formally charged on Friday morning in Jasper County.

The woman who accused Kinard of the abuse spoke at his hearing before Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen.

The woman was under age 16 when the abuse allegedly took place in Jasper County. Kinard worked as a state trooper and magistrate judge there between 1995 and 2000.

Kinard’s role as a state trooper, “is the one thing that has kept me quiet and had me convinced that no one would believe me over him,” the woman said.

“How do I know that he will not seek out my young daughters as they play in my neighborhood or come to harm me and my family for speaking the truth after all these years?” she asked.