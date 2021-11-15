Woman claims ex shot her in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A woman alleges her ex-boyfriend shot her on Friday as she was trying to flee from him, according to an ODPS incident report.
She said the incident occurred as she, her two children and boyfriend were visiting her ex-boyfriend’s sister.
The woman said her ex-boyfriend arrived at the Wilson Street residence about 30 minutes later. He was allegedly using profanity and holding a sawed-off shotgun when he arrived.
She claimed he then pointed the gun at her, her boyfriend and her two children, the report states.
The ex-boyfriend allegedly called her a “b - - - -“ and used his left hand to shove the middle of her forehead, causing her to drop the infant from her arms, the report said.
The infant landed in a chair.
Her ex-boyfriend’s sister picked up the infant and they hid in a room, the report said.
The woman alleges that her ex-boyfriend shot at her as she fled.
A pellet struck her right arm, just above her elbow.
An Orangeburg County EMS medic successfully removed the pellet.
This incident remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man was shot in his left big toe while he wrestled a gun from a stranger just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
The man was driving down Neeses Highway when his vehicle began to run hot. He pulled over in an unknown area to check on it.
While he was tending to his vehicle, an unknown person asked him if he needed any help.
He told the stranger he was OK, but the stranger began to walk toward him, according to the report.
The man claimed he and the stranger didn’t say anything to each other, but the stranger pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket.
The man tried to wrestle the gun from the stranger while keeping the barrel pointed away from himself, the report said.
At some point, when the barrel of the gun was pointed downward, it discharged and a bullet struck his left big toe.
He managed to punch the stranger.
The stranger fled the area and the injured man drove himself to the hospital.
The injured man said he doesn’t want to press charges against the stranger.
In other reports:
• A woman reported that two unknown males gave her multiple shots of brown liquor at a house party off of Cannon Bridge Road on Sunday and one of the males took her into a room and raped her, according to an incident report.
The woman remembered the unknown male saying that he wanted to “get with” her, but she told him she did not want to be with him in that way.
The next thing she remembers is waking up and a friend telling her they had to leave.
One of the woman’s family members took her home.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center after she complained of her entire body hurting and pain specifically in her private area.
• Someone stole an unsecured, disabled 2001 silver BMW 330I that was parked on Bonner Avenue in Santee on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The value of the BMW is $4,000.
• The following items were stolen from a hotel room at the Days Inn by Wyndham, located at 3691 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg, on Saturday morning: $100 cash, a pair of hoop earrings, a pair of green earrings, a ring with a green stone, a chain, pendant, garnet earrings and a garnet ring.
The items are valued at $1,200.
