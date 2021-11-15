Woman claims ex shot her in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man was shot in his left big toe while he wrestled a gun from a stranger just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

The man was driving down Neeses Highway when his vehicle began to run hot. He pulled over in an unknown area to check on it.

While he was tending to his vehicle, an unknown person asked him if he needed any help.

He told the stranger he was OK, but the stranger began to walk toward him, according to the report.

The man claimed he and the stranger didn’t say anything to each other, but the stranger pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket.

The man tried to wrestle the gun from the stranger while keeping the barrel pointed away from himself, the report said.

At some point, when the barrel of the gun was pointed downward, it discharged and a bullet struck his left big toe.

He managed to punch the stranger.

The stranger fled the area and the injured man drove himself to the hospital.

The injured man said he doesn’t want to press charges against the stranger.