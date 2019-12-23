A Columbia woman is accused of driving under the influence in a crash that left her passenger injured.
Danielle Shannon Jessup, 21, of 200 Berryhill Road, is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. She also has a Leesville address.
The collision occurred on Aug. 4 at 9:36 p.m. on Old State Road/U.S. Highway 176, near Mt. Olive Road, about five-and-a-half miles north of Santee, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Jessup was allegedly driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Old State Road when she “ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch, overturned and hit a tree,” Tidwell said.
The only other occupant in the vehicle, a 27-year-old male, was injured as a result of the collision. He was sitting in the front passenger seat.
If convicted of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, Jessup faces up to 15 years in prison.
Jessup appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West on Dec. 20.
West set her bond at $5,000 and released her on her personal recognizance.
