Woman charged in fatal collision; 77-year-old died in crash near Santee

A 37-year-old Elloree woman is facing charges in a fatal collision that occurred in Santee on Nov. 13.

Drema Nicole Hardy, of 60 Garden Lane, turned herself in to law enforcement on Tuesday, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Hardy is facing the charges of hit-and-run involving death, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and crossing the median or driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Betty Jane Ferguson, 77, of Vance died at the Regional Medical Center just hours after the collision.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Old Number Six Highway near the intersection with U.S. Highway 301, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian T. Lee said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ferguson was driving east on Old Number Six Highway as Hardy was allegedly driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander west.

The Toyota crossed the center line and then struck Ferguson’s 2008 Nissan Altima, Lee said.

Neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts, he said.

The collision was investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.