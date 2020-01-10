{{featured_button_text}}
Antetshia Renee Graham

Graham

 SOURCE: OCDC

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Columbia woman has been charged in the theft of cigarettes from the Walgreens on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Antetshia Renee Graham of Falling Springs Road is charged with strong-arm robbery. Her bond was set Friday morning at $25,000 cash or surety.

Three people teamed up to steal tobacco products from the Walgreens on Monday, according to an ODPS incident report.

A male and two females entered the store at 4:14 p.m. as an employee was helping a customer.

The male went behind the counter “with his hand in his waistband as if concealing a weapon” and told the employee to move out of the way before she got hurt.

The three filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes and other tobacco products and left the store.

The store’s video surveillance system captured the incident, the report states.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman reported that someone stole a TV from her daughter’s Fletcher Street apartment.

The 58-inch Hisense TV is valued at $400.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man reported Thursday that someone stole weapons from his Bull Swamp Road property in North.

The thief stole a black, .22-caliber Ruger revolver and a Ruger Magnum .22-caliber revolver.

The weapons are valued at $1,000.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg man reported Friday that someone stole his iPhone XR and Acer Chromebook computer from his Louise Drive home.

The missing items are valued at $1,700.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments