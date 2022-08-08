Woman beaten with car jack in Orangeburg; Barnwell woman charged in assault

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Barnwell woman is accused of beating a woman with a car jack, causing a concussion, according to an ODPS incident report and warrant.

Skye Creech, 19, 121 Charles Street, is facing one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She was taken into custody Friday.

Someone struck a woman in her head three times with a car jack at Harmon Park at 11 p.m. on April 12, the report said.

The report says the woman’s skull was opened. She suffered a concussion and had to get six staples to close her head wound.

The injured woman told officers that she came to Orangeburg to visit two friends.

They went to Harmon Park where one of her friends was pepper-sprayed by someone else.

The injured woman attempted to intervene, but got struck in the head with a carjack.

If convicted, Creech faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole numerous firearms from a Magnolia Street home in March, according to an incident report. The owner reported the theft Friday.

The following firearms were stolen: a 9 mm black Taurus, a 9 mm sand-brown Taurus, a .300-caliber black AR-style pistol, a 9 mm silver Scorpion and a black AR-15 pistol.

The firearms are valued at $3,300.

The same man reported that he’d also left his 9 mm black Springfield Armory XD handgun in the trunk of a Buick driven by his friend on July 27.

He attempted to get the firearm from his friend, however, the friend allegedly told him he could get it back if he pays him for it. It is valued at $400.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a disabled 2015 black Honda Fit that was left parked on the shoulder of Interstate 26 westbound near mile marker 165, just outside of Bowman, on July 30.

The theft was reported on Friday.

The Honda Fit is valued at $7,000.

• A guest left a fully-loaded silver and black Taurus G3 9x19 pistol in a room at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Saturday.

The hotel is located at 675 Citadel Road in Orangeburg.

Deputies collected the gun for safekeeping.

• Someone stole a .45-caliber Springfield Armory handgun from a Chevrolet Suburban parked at a Cannon Bridge Road home in Cordova.

The theft was reported on Saturday. The gun is valued at $600.