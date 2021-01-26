Woman alleges she was raped in Orangeburg hotel room

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A woman alleges that a male acquaintance raped her while they were left alone in an Orangeburg hotel room on Sunday morning, according to a police incident report.
The woman sought treatment at the Lexington County Medical Center a few hours after the incident.
The woman told public safety officers that someone else was going to stay in the hotel room with her and the acquaintance, but the other person left to get some food for everyone.
While that person was away, the acquaintance allegedly began making sexual advances toward the woman, but she refused them. She said he forced himself on her.
She told officers that she noticed there was a gun on the dresser in the room.
The case remains under investigation.
In other reports:
• A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a witness claimed he punched and kicked two puppies, according to an ODPS incident report.
Officers responded to the intersection of Nelson Street and Curtis Street at 5 p.m. Sunday where they located the man with the puppies.
The man told officers that he had ridden his bicycle, with the puppies in his lap, from Bowman to Orangeburg because he had a court hearing to attend.
When officers asked the man if he punched and kicked the puppies, he denied punching them but allegedly admitted to kicking them because they were under a vehicle in a family member’s nearby driveway.
“While on scene, the puppies appeared to be shaking and in fear” of the man, an officer wrote in the report.
“One of the puppies hid between my feet,” the officer added in the report.
The officers didn’t notice any visible exterior wounds on the puppies, the report states.
Officers issued two citations for animal cruelty to the man.
They also took the puppies from him, placed them in the kennels at Fire Station 3 and made sure they received veterinarian care.
• A Hertz Car Rental employee reported Monday that an Orangeburg man never returned a 2019 white Ford Fiesta, according to an incident report.
The employee stated that the man rented the vehicle from the business, located at 907 Chestnut Street, back on Aug. 5, 2020 but didn’t return it the next month as required.
The employee said the company tried calling the man 14 times, but he never answered the calls, the report states.
The value of the vehicle is $7,889.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a homemade dual-axle utility trailer from a worksite on Majesty Road in Orangeburg. The theft was reported Monday.
It is valued at $1,300.
In an unrelated report, a Santee man reported Monday that someone stole his 2006 red Ford Mustang, which he’d parked behind a house on State Court in Orangeburg.
He said the Mustang has 22-inch chrome wheels, a V-6 engine and a manual transmission.
The Mustang is valued at $6,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.