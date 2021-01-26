Woman alleges she was raped in Orangeburg hotel room

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman alleges that a male acquaintance raped her while they were left alone in an Orangeburg hotel room on Sunday morning, according to a police incident report.

The woman sought treatment at the Lexington County Medical Center a few hours after the incident.

The woman told public safety officers that someone else was going to stay in the hotel room with her and the acquaintance, but the other person left to get some food for everyone.

While that person was away, the acquaintance allegedly began making sexual advances toward the woman, but she refused them. She said he forced himself on her.

She told officers that she noticed there was a gun on the dresser in the room.

The case remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a witness claimed he punched and kicked two puppies, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers responded to the intersection of Nelson Street and Curtis Street at 5 p.m. Sunday where they located the man with the puppies.