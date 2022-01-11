Woman accused of stealing Eutawville man’s truck, boat

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Summerville woman is accused of stealing a Eutawville man’s truck and boat.

Amy E. Washburn, 45, of 110 Argosy Street, Summerville, is charged with grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more. She was taken into custody Friday.

The theft occurred on April 17, 2021 as the man was using his 2004 Toyota Tacoma to load a Summerford Racing STV speedboat onto a trailer at Bell’s Marina, located at 12907 Old Number Six Highway in Eutawville, according to an incident report.

The man claimed several individuals at a boathouse were cussing at him and son. As the man was dealing with the alleged agitators, a female jumped into his Tacoma and drove away.

A witness recovered the Tacoma and boat in front of Bell’s Marina, the report states.

If convicted, Washburn faces up to 10 years in prison.

In an unrelated incident, A Cordova man is accused of having a stolen trailer.

Sumorrius Lamont Waverly, 36, of 205 Hummingbird Lane, is facing the charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 stemming from a Dec. 3, 2021 incident. He was taken into custody on Saturday.

A warrant alleges that investigators found a stolen black and white Down to Earth trailer, valued at $2,800, in Waverly’s yard.

He allegedly confessed to stealing the trailer “due to needing money.”

The theft took place on Sleepy Hollow Road in Cameron.

If convicted, Waverly faces up to five years in prison.

