Woman accused of stabbing mother in Orangeburg

A 21-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her mother in Orangeburg.

Taiya Hill, of 7443 Kenyon Cove, Memphis, Tennessee, is facing a charge of attempted murder.

An alarm company contacted police at 5:23 a.m. Friday with a report from a Boulevard Street home, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The alarm company reported hearing a woman screaming, “She is going to kill me.”

Witnesses called 911 after seeing someone with a knife chasing a woman near Magnolia Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman sitting in a pool of blood in the road.

She told officers her daughter stabbed her, the report said.

She accused her daughter of chasing her from the Boulevard Street home to the intersection of Magnolia Street and Zan Street.

The woman had several severe cuts to the right side of her body and defensive wounds on her hands and forearms, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses alleged the injured woman cried for help as Hill repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, the report states.

One of the witnesses grabbed an umbrella and ran after Hill in an attempt to scare her away.

Officers found “large amounts of blood” in the Boulevard Street home, the report states.

A public safety officer and an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy later located Hill in the yard.

After getting her checked out at RMC, officers transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Hill’s bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday morning.

If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.