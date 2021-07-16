Woman accused of shooting, killing man

Investigators developed information that an SUV followed Thomas’s truck at about 3 a.m. Loud gunshots rang out from the SUV, followed by the sound of a “loud crash” and another shot, according to the incident report.

Thomas was found slumped over the steering wheel of his truck, the report states. Deputies removed a 12-gauge shotgun from his lap.

At the time of Chavis’s arrest, she was out on bond pending three counts of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and two counts of forgery valued at $10,000 or less. Those charges stem from a 2018 case.

Deputies arrested her on those charges this past November.

On July 6, OCSO arrested her for allegedly driving with a suspended license (license not suspended for DUI).

Robinson does not have a criminal record.

If Chavis is convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

If Robinson is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Williams said the case remains under investigation and more arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.