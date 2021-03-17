Woman accused of forging prescriptions in Orangeburg

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

A Graniteville woman is accused of forging a physician’s signature and his federally issued prescribing number to obtain narcotics from two Orangeburg pharmacies.

Jennifer Lee Ramirez, 40, of 104 Georgia Street, was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Ramirez is charged with two counts each of unlawfully purchasing a controlled substance and acquiring possession of a controlled substance by fraud, according to DHEC warrants.

On Dec. 28, 2019, Ramirez allegedly went to the Walgreens pharmacy on Chestnut Street and provided a fraudulent prescription to obtain oxycodone.

She allegedly did the same thing the next day, but at the CVS on Magnolia Street.

Warrants say both incidents were captured on video. In addition, Ramirez allegedly provided her driver’s license number and address to the pharmacies.

If convicted, Ramirez could face up to 15 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

