A Clarendon County woman is accused of forging more than $13,000 in checks from a former employer in Santee, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“This woman was taking from the very people who gave her a job. When she gets fired, she goes back to after hours to steal more,” Ravenell said in a release.
Meagan Cheek, 33, has been charged with third-degree burglary; two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; five counts of forgery with a value under $10,000 and one count of petit larceny.
The owners of Lakeside Landscaping began noticing discrepancies in the financial records of the company, which resulted in the Summerton woman being fired in November, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Investigators traced stolen checks to businesses both Clarendon County and Orangeburg County where the checks were cashed.
Cheek was taken into custody after she was delayed at a Clarendon County bank where employees became suspicious of the checks being presented.
The amount forged in the name of the business is believed to be around $13,439, according to the incident report.
Bond was set on Cheek at $7,500 cash or surety during a hearing Monday.
