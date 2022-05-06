Woman accused of burning Orangeburg motel room; suspect allegedly made meth

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 52-year-old St. George woman is accused of setting a motel room on fire while making methamphetamine.

Darla M. Smoak, of 1753 Highway 15 S, is charged with one count each of second-degree arson and first-offense manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Warrants claim Smoak and a not-yet-named co-defendant attempted to make methamphetamine “when the chemical process exploded and caused fire to the motel room.”

The woman and co-defendant allegedly confessed to the crimes while a deputy recorded them on audio and video.

The incident occurred on April 28 at the Days Inn, located at 3402 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

Deputies took Smoak into custody on Friday.

If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, someone stole four propane tanks and two automotive batteries from outside of a Bayview Street home in Holly Hill.

The theft occurred on Thursday and the items are valued at $2,200.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

A man allegedly pointed a gun at an off-duty Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday, April 30, according to a report.

Devin Alexander Bartos, 32, of 2649 Old Barnwell Road, Lexington, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The incident started when an off-duty deputy, his wife and son were at a gas station in Pelion.

A blue Nissan Pathfinder allegedly came close to striking their truck. Someone in the truck hollered at the driver of the Pathfinder to let him know not to hit the truck.

Down the road, the off-duty deputy stopped to get a bottle of water from the bed of his truck. The Pathfinder allegedly pulled near him.

The off-duty deputy claimed the man in the Pathfinder got out of the SUV, yelled something at him and began to drive away.

As the man in the Pathfinder drove off, he allegedly pointed a gun at the off-duty deputy, according to warrants.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Pelion police chief took the man into custody on North Road in Orangeburg.

Warrants claim the deputies found a black and silver 9 mm Springfield pistol in the door panel of the Pathfinder.

Bartos doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit, warrants state.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.