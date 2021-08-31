Woman: $2,000 stolen from purse at Orangeburg Walmart

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman reported that someone stole $2,000 in cash from her purse after she accidently left it in her shopping buggy at Walmart, located at 2795 North Road, around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

She didn’t realize she’d left her purse in the buggy until she got home, an incident report said.

She returned to Walmart and located her purse, but someone had stolen the cash.

In a separate incident, a burglar stole a car and machines from an Orangeburg business, according to an incident report.

The owner of Raymond Car Care, located at 2204 Old Edisto Drive, reported Monday morning that someone broke a window to the business and stole a car code scanner, a mig welding machine and a 2004 Nissan Murano. The Nissan belonged to a customer.

The value of the stolen items is $7,450.

