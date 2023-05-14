“Today, my goal, Winston’s vision, was to bring awareness to his community, my community, to stop the violence. Enough is enough. Not only is gun violence affecting my family, but it’s also affecting my community,” said Courtney Hunter, mother of Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Winston was shot and killed as he sat on the sofa in his family’s Woodford home at 11:35 p.m. May 13, 2022.

He, his mother, father and sibling had just returned from a family gathering when shots erupted in front of their house.

One of the bullets that struck the house penetrated a wall and took Winston’s life.

A year to the day that Winston lost his life, his family gathered in the town of North to raise awareness about gun violence in hopes of sparing another family the grief they’ve experienced in the past year.

The event started with a parade, which began at North Middle/High School on Comer Avenue and ended in the downtown square of North.

Several units in the parade not only memorialized Winston, but bore the names of others who died as a result of gun violence.

Those in attendance also enjoyed free lunch – including chili-topped hotdogs, potato chips, cookies and drinks. The refreshments were provided by the Through the Eyes of Winston Foundation, headed by his mother.

“Something has to be done. We have to come together as a family, as a community, as friends, as churches, as town from town to the county. We have to stand as one and we have to stand united,” Hunter said.

“We’re not just here for Winston Hunter, we’re also here for these loved ones,” she said, referencing a table topped with photographs and candles. The photographs showed the faces of people who were killed with guns.

“My goal is to do this annually, to reach out to other families to let them know that, ‘You’re not alone. We’re going to do this together,’” she said.

Pastor Abraham Salley, also part of Through the Eyes of Winston Foundation, said, “It’s not just about the heart and life of Winston, it’s seeing his vision.”

“Winston saw hope. Winston saw love. Winston saw joy. Winston saw peace. Winston saw deliverance. Winston saw so much at the age of 6 that some of us at 66 can’t even see,” he said.

Like Courtney Hunter, Orangeburg resident Michelle A. Wilson Green knows the grief of losing a child to gun violence.

Back in 2006, Green got a call from law enforcement officers in Columbia that her oldest child was shot and killed.

Nine years, three months and 11 days later she got the same type of call about her youngest son.

This time, the call was from authorities in Orlando, Fla.

“That almost took me out,” she said.

“I’m a strong believer in Christ. I serve faithfully, but when I got that second call, I had a decision to make. Would I go around that detour in the road and keep going forward or whether I was going to turn around, give up and die,” she said.

“And it was a big struggle,” she said.

“With family all around me, I felt so alone,” she added.

“I went through a functional depression for about four years,” she said. Then she learned about an organization called Voices of Black Mothers United through the Woodsen Center in Washington, D.C.

She now heads up the South Carolina group of Voices of Black Mothers United.

She’s also organized Reclaiming Our Youth Services as an early intervention effort to, in part, help children know their worth and that gun violence isn’t the way to solve disputes.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell thanked the Hunter family for the strength they’ve shown and given to him and his deputies.

Ravenell noted that he made a promise to Winston’s family moments after the child was killed. He promised them that whoever was responsible for Winston’s death would be arrested.

“When I made that promise and commitment, I want you to be the first to know that we had nothing to go on,” he said.

“That’s why I stand before you today as your sheriff and tell you that prayer works,” he added.

Four men have been charged with murder in Winston Hunter’s death. Their charges remain pending.

If convicted, they each face up to life in prison.