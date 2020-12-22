Windows broken on 10 vehicles at Orangeburg hotel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from the church van belonging to Oaks Springs Baptist Church on Fire Tower Road in Salley.

A church member discovered the theft just after 2 p.m. Monday and called deputies to the scene.

Other parts of the van’s exhaust system sustained damage during the theft.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Econoline van at Gibbes Ford on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg. An employee reported the theft Monday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

• A Vance woman called deputies to her Old Number Six Highway home to report that someone cut the catalytic converter from her 1999 white Chevrolet van.

The value of the catalytic converter is $200.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole three laptop computers from a Russell Street address sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. The value of the laptop computers is $1,500.

Holly Hill Police Department