Windows broken on 10 vehicles at Orangeburg hotel

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke the windows on 10 vehicles parked at Springhill Suites, located on Citadel Road in Orangeburg, according to sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies responded a call at 3 a.m. Tuesday about someone breaking into vehicles.
The following vehicles had damaged windows:
• A silver Jeep Wrangler
• A white Nissan Titan XD
• A 2019 black Dodge RAM 1500
• A 2015 gray Dodge Durango
• A 2014 silver Super Ford F250
• A blue Chrysler 300
• A 2013 black Chevrolet Avalanche
• A 2015 white Toyota Tundra
• A white Toyota Camry
• A 2020 gray Jeep Cherokee
Deputies weren’t able to make contact with the owners of the vehicles, but asked the hotel receptionist to tell the owners to call the sheriff’s office to report items that were stolen from the vehicles.
In other reports:
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from the church van belonging to Oaks Springs Baptist Church on Fire Tower Road in Salley.
A church member discovered the theft just after 2 p.m. Monday and called deputies to the scene.
Other parts of the van’s exhaust system sustained damage during the theft.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Econoline van at Gibbes Ford on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg. An employee reported the theft Monday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• A Vance woman called deputies to her Old Number Six Highway home to report that someone cut the catalytic converter from her 1999 white Chevrolet van.
The value of the catalytic converter is $200.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole three laptop computers from a Russell Street address sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. The value of the laptop computers is $1,500.
Holly Hill Police Department
An employee of Dixie Auto Parts, located on Franklin Street, reported Wednesday that someone cut and removed catalytic converters from three vehicles parked on the property.
Catalytic converters were cut from a Toyota pickup truck,
Ford Crown Victoria and Mazda.
The value of the catalytic converters is $1,500.
