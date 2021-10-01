Windows broken at Orangeburg car dealership

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg car dealership was vandalized early Thursday, according to an incident report.

Several windows on the property were damaged.

A check inside the building did not reveal anything out of the ordinary, according to the report.

In addition to the windows, a meter box was also damaged.

The damage sustained to the dealership totaled about $4,300.

The incident is under investigation.

In a separate incident report, an Orangeburg woman says her Coburg Lane residence was burglarized by someone who hides in her camper.

The woman says the person burglarizes her residence on a nightly basis.

One of the items stolen was a .22-caliber air rifle. In past incidents, the woman said items stolen have included a silver broach, antique jewelry box, underwear and socks.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone broke into the Jiffy Lube on Chestnut Street and stole cash from change machines on Wednesday night, according to an incident report.

