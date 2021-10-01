 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windows broken at Orangeburg car dealership
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Windows broken at Orangeburg car dealership

{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration badge

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg car dealership was vandalized early Thursday, according to an incident report.

Several windows on the property were damaged.

A check inside the building did not reveal anything out of the ordinary, according to the report.

In addition to the windows, a meter box was also damaged.

The damage sustained to the dealership totaled about $4,300.

The incident is under investigation.

In a separate incident report, an Orangeburg woman says her Coburg Lane residence was burglarized by someone who hides in her camper.

The woman says the person burglarizes her residence on a nightly basis.

One of the items stolen was a .22-caliber air rifle. In past incidents, the woman said items stolen have included a silver broach, antique jewelry box, underwear and socks.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone broke into the Jiffy Lube on Chestnut Street and stole cash from change machines on Wednesday night, according to an incident report.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News