Wigs, weaves stolen from Orangeburg store

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole $40,000 worth of weaves and wigs from a Whitman Street business around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to an activated alarm call at Jazzy Beauty, located at 583 Whitman St.
They noticed one of the rear doors was open and the glass on the front door was shattered.
An officer retrieved K-9 unit Eso, who took a right at the light pole and located some items from the store, the report states.
K-9 Eso then took another right, past some tires, and found another piece of merchandise in the wet grass at the rear of a Russell Street business.
Officers then directed K-9 Eso to the rear of another business on Russell Street.
From there, K-9 Eso led officers to the front of a nearby business where they found a black ponytail hairpiece.
When the owner of Jazzy Beauty arrived at the scene, he told officers that it appeared only wigs and weaves were stolen.
Video surveillance showed two males inside of the business.
One of the males was wearing all black. The other wore a mask, a black shirt with thermal clothing underneath, dark pants and gloves.
Officers reviewed ODPS’s street camera footage at the intersection of Russell Street and Boulevard Street and took note of a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the burglary.
ODPS redacted most of the information from the supplemental incident reports about this case.
In unrelated incidents:
• Someone stole $420 from an apartment on Douglas MacArthur Street on Tuesday morning.
• A 9 mm blue SCCY CPX handgun was stolen out of a black Nissan parked on Oak Street on Monday.
The theft was captured on video surveillance.
The value of the firearm is $400.
• Someone stole multiple items out of a 1996 blue Ford Mustang parked on Lowman Street. The theft was reported Tuesday.
The stolen items include: an in-dash Sony radio, a silver toolbox containing tools, a car jack, a jump starter, a fuel pump, a fuel pump filter and door locks.
The value of the stolen items is $2,605.
