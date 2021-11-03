Wigs, weaves stolen from Orangeburg store

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole $40,000 worth of weaves and wigs from a Whitman Street business around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Officers responded to an activated alarm call at Jazzy Beauty, located at 583 Whitman St.

They noticed one of the rear doors was open and the glass on the front door was shattered.

An officer retrieved K-9 unit Eso, who took a right at the light pole and located some items from the store, the report states.

K-9 Eso then took another right, past some tires, and found another piece of merchandise in the wet grass at the rear of a Russell Street business.

Officers then directed K-9 Eso to the rear of another business on Russell Street.

From there, K-9 Eso led officers to the front of a nearby business where they found a black ponytail hairpiece.

When the owner of Jazzy Beauty arrived at the scene, he told officers that it appeared only wigs and weaves were stolen.

Video surveillance showed two males inside of the business.