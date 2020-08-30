Weekend crashes claim 3 in T&D region

Three T&D region collisions over the weekend claimed three lives.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., a single-vehicle collision claimed the life of a driver of a 2019 Ford F150 in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Tidwell said the driver was the sole occupant of the truck northbound truck on U.S. Highway 301, which drove left of center, traveled off the road to the left and struck a power pole.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The collision occurred near Interstate 26, about six miles north of Orangeburg, Tidwell said.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities posted Sunday afternoon on Facebook: “ Our crews have been on scene at 301/I-26 for several hours now due to a very serious accident that destroyed our electrical infrastructure serving that area. 5 trucks on scene with our dedicated team working in extreme heat to restore service to nearly 200 customers. Please be considerate if traveling in this area.”
DPU spokesman Randy Etters said the accident was very bad with a utility pole sheared in two.
A Saturday night collision in Lexington County claimed the life of a Norway man.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher announced on Sunday that Antonio Demond Robinson, 37, died in a single vehicle collision that occurred in Swansea.
Tidwell said that collision occurred at 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Lewis Rast Road, about three miles north of Swansea.
Tidwell said that Robinson was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Robinson was traveling north on U.S. 321, when he traveled off the road to the right and struck a pole, Tidwell said.
Robinson was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
On Friday, a dirt bike rider died after a collision at 7:50 p.m., according to Tidwell.
The collision occurred as the driver of a 2008 GMC Acadia was traveling east on Coach Road, near Holly Hill. A Kawasaki dirt bike was traveling east.
The driver of the Acadia attempted to turn left on Toney Bay Road. That’s when the Acadia and the Kawasaki collided.
The operator of the Kawasaki was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Acadia was wearing a seatbelt.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver of the Acadia to the Regional Medical Center.
The collision remains under investigation.
The identifications of the deceased in the Orangeburg County collisions were not available by press time on Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
