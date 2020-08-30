Weekend crashes claim 3 in T&D region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three T&D region collisions over the weekend claimed three lives.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., a single-vehicle collision claimed the life of a driver of a 2019 Ford F150 in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Tidwell said the driver was the sole occupant of the truck northbound truck on U.S. Highway 301, which drove left of center, traveled off the road to the left and struck a power pole.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The collision occurred near Interstate 26, about six miles north of Orangeburg, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities posted Sunday afternoon on Facebook: “ Our crews have been on scene at 301/I-26 for several hours now due to a very serious accident that destroyed our electrical infrastructure serving that area. 5 trucks on scene with our dedicated team working in extreme heat to restore service to nearly 200 customers. Please be considerate if traveling in this area.”

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said the accident was very bad with a utility pole sheared in two.

A Saturday night collision in Lexington County claimed the life of a Norway man.