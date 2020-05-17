Weapon stolen from vehicle in Bamberg County

Bamberg County
Sheriff’s Office
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 24 in reference to a firearm being stolen from a vehicle in the Denmark area.
A deputy reached out to the victim, and the victim stated that he had noticed his firearm was missing from his vehicle on April 23. When asked when the last time he saw his weapon inside his car, the victim stated the day before on April 22.
The deputy then asked the victim what type of gun it was and for the serial number. The victim gave the requested information. The deputy also asked the victim if he remembered what places he had gone to on April 22, and the victim provided that information as well. When asked if his vehicle had been locked or unlocked, the victim admitted to the vehicle being unlocked. A report for a theft from a motor vehicle was made.
In other reports:
• In the late morning of May 1, a deputy responded to a Heatwole Road address in Olar in reference to a female threatening another female. When the deputy arrived at the address, no one was home, so he contacted dispatch to get the caller’s number. The deputy contacted the victim by phone, and she told the officer that she did not feel safe being at her home alone.
The deputy then went to the address at which she told him she was. The victim informed the deputy that she had been receiving angry phone calls and text messages from her sister-in-law who was coming over to her house. She stated the subject wanted to see the victim’s son, but she would not let her because she has anger issues and other problems. The victim said that this was not the first time the subject had done this, and she wanted to put a no trespass order against the subject.
• Deputies responded to a Capernaum Road address on April 22 in reference to a woman trespassing on the property. When a deputy arrived, he spoke with the victim who stated the subject was on his property and refused to leave. He said she had come over being a nuisance to him and his workers. He also said that he didn’t know who she was, and it was not her first time over there.
The subject started walking down the road, and another deputy stopped and spoke to her. The subject stated she was trying to see if her mother’s car was there being worked on. The deputy got her information and told her not to return to the property or she would be arrested.
The deputies then spoke back with the victim and asked him if the subject’s mother’s vehicle was there, but it was not. The victim said he was not working on her mother’s vehicle, nor did he ever have it. He said that he did not want her back on his property.
