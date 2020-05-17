Weapon stolen from vehicle in Bamberg County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg County

Sheriff’s Office

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 24 in reference to a firearm being stolen from a vehicle in the Denmark area.

A deputy reached out to the victim, and the victim stated that he had noticed his firearm was missing from his vehicle on April 23. When asked when the last time he saw his weapon inside his car, the victim stated the day before on April 22.

The deputy then asked the victim what type of gun it was and for the serial number. The victim gave the requested information. The deputy also asked the victim if he remembered what places he had gone to on April 22, and the victim provided that information as well. When asked if his vehicle had been locked or unlocked, the victim admitted to the vehicle being unlocked. A report for a theft from a motor vehicle was made.

In other reports:

• In the late morning of May 1, a deputy responded to a Heatwole Road address in Olar in reference to a female threatening another female. When the deputy arrived at the address, no one was home, so he contacted dispatch to get the caller’s number. The deputy contacted the victim by phone, and she told the officer that she did not feel safe being at her home alone.