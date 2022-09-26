‘We’re excited to be pioneers’: Claflin-ODPS forensic services lab receives FBI accreditation

Convicting criminals and exonerating the innocent are among the goals of a unique partnership between the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and Claflin University.

Together they operate the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at Claflin University forensic services laboratory. They held an official opening of the accredited lab on Monday.

“I’m very encouraged by today and what we have to offer,” ODPS Director Charles Austin Sr. said.

“Oftentimes when something like this happens, we think about identifying and prosecuting those who are guilty, but it will also work in the other direction,” Austin said.

The lab received FBI accreditation in recent months. On Monday, ODPS and Claflin celebrated the lab’s official opening since that accreditation.

“Much of the work we’ve done in the past, we’ve had to send some to SLED for their assistance,” Austin said, referring to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Austin hopes to expand the lab’s reach.

“We hope this will serve as a relief and hope we can do much of our work locally and be able to assist other agencies with processing their cases,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to regionalizing this operation so we’ll be able to provide service for municipalities and other agencies through the Bamberg County, Barnwell County, Calhoun County areas, as well as municipalities in Orangeburg County,” Austin said.

The lab conducts DNA and fingerprint analyses, among other responsibilities.

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said the partnership between the school and ODPS is historic. It’s the only forensics lab in the U.S. jointly run by an HBCU and a law enforcement agency, he said.

“We’re excited to be pioneers,” Warmack said.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler praised the public-private effort for the “efficiency and effectiveness in the criminal justice system, which makes a positive impact on the local community’s quality of life.”

The lab’s DNA technical leader, who also works as a forensic analyst, Amanda Webb, gave a tour of the lab.

She explained that once a DNA profile is developed in the lab, it can be placed in a national database to compare against other known DNA profiles in hopes of identifying the one developed in the lab.

Webb said the lab then sends it to SLED to conduct an independent comparison, which usually takes a couple of weeks.

Then the lab runs the information again to be sure it’s getting consistent results.

The whole process usually takes a month or two, she said.

Claflin University students have opportunities for internships at the lab.

Orangeburg native Nhandhi Edmond, a junior at Claflin, is pursuing a degree in biochemistry. She began working as a lab intern in February 2021.

Austin said student internships are encouraged both at the lab and ODPS.

He noted that last semester, two Claflin students interned at ODPS. He’s since hired one of them, he said.

In 2004, Orangeburg and Claflin University forged the partnership to improve forensic laboratory services in the hope of reducing crime in the area. Officials recognized that forensic evidence was not being processed quickly enough, causing a backlog of cases.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation secured much of the funding for the full-service forensics lab at Claflin. More than $1 million was spent to renovate existing space and buy equipment for the state-of-the-art facility.

The lab is located at 898 Goff Avenue in Orangeburg.