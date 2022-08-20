‘We’re all in this together’: Answers sought to prevent crime, help communities

“Orangeburg is better than this. We’re all in this together,” said Barbara Williams, Orangeburg branch NAACP president.

When Williams reads the newspaper and watches newscasts on television, she sees instances of people harming one another – whether through violent acts, stealing, or just overall unkindness.

She notes it’s a global issue, not something that’s limited to Orangeburg.

“Something has to change,” she said.

Williams is confident there are many others in Orangeburg who want to see positive changes.

“It’s not about one group or another, it’s about all of us wanting to do something,” she said.

Williams and representatives of various segments of the community – churches, law enforcement, health care, economic sustainability – met last month for the first time to discuss realistic solutions.

The group will meet again on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Orangeburg City Gym, located at 410 Broughton Street.

The meeting is open to “everybody and anybody,” Williams said. “If you feel like you can make a positive impact, please come.”

Williams said there are multiple factors that cause people to commit crimes, but she’s hopeful the group will bring some realistic resolutions to improve communities.

“I taught school for over 36 years and when they learned something, you could see the light come on,” she said.

“I think people want to do good,” she noted.

She wants Orangeburg students to be prepared for jobs as more industries locate in the area.

“People prey on other people because they don’t feel good about themselves,” Williams said.

She believes some people who turn to crime, “just don’t have the inspiration and motivation” to be productive citizens “so they turn to all the negatives,” she said.

She’s hopeful Tuesday’s meeting will generate ideas and practical solutions for making Orangeburg and the greater community safer and better places to live, work and play.