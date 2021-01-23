‘We’re all here together’: Retired sheriff was drawn to law enforcement early

When Darnell arrived at the bar and saw that the patrons in the parking lot were orderly, he went inside.

A man sitting at the bar said, “Mr. Ed, I know I’ve got to go with you.”

“You see those two guys sitting on the stools over there?” the man said to Darnell. “I’ve got to hit them and I’ll meet you in the car.”

“I heard two licks as I exited the bar, and he got in the car,” Darnell said. The man reached into his boot, retrieved a small pistol and handed it to him.

“You can’t do things like that now,” Darnell said with a laugh.

But then there are moments throughout his nearly five-decade career that are punctuated with sorrow.

He said one incident he’ll never forget occurred on a cold December night in 1986 when some small children were laying on the floor in front of a heater.

At some point in the night, the fire went out and one of the children attempted to reignite it by pouring gasoline on it.

The result was deadly.

An 11-year-old boy managed to lead two children to safety and then went back into the burning home to get the others, but the roof fell on him.