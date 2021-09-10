 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Video shows theft of trailer in Orangeburg County
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the people who stole a trailer from Servpro on Middlepen Road. Visit TheTandD.com to see video of the theft.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are searching for an enclosed trailer stolen from a local business this week, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“Fortunately security cameras caught footage of the thieves taking this trailer,” Ravenell said in a release. “We’re hoping someone in the community can recognize any one of these suspects.”

Ravenell said the owner of Servpro contacted the sheriff’s office on Thursday morning to report the theft.

Security cameras at the Middlepen Road business recorded what appears to be a late-model, silver Nissan Armada entering the property. At least three people appeared to be in the vehicle.

The vehicle backed up to a black, enclosed dual-axle trailer.

Once the trailer was hooked up, it was driven off the property down Middlepen Road away from nearby Five Chop Road.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

