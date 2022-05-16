WATCH NOW: Vehicle sought after 6-year-old shot, killed in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of a Woodford child.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

Winston Hunter, 6, of McClain St. died at the scene, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

“His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell said cameras in the area of the Woodford shooting captured video of a vehicle leaving the area.

That vehicle was recorded within minutes of the shooting entering Highway 321 in Woodford.

Investigators have worked around the clock since the fatal shooting that happened around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Ravenell said.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

