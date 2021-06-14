WATCH NOW: Two sought after St. Matthews robbery; police want help identifying men in video

The St. Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men seen on video the night a woman was robbed of cash and her vehicle.

The woman reported being robbed between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Calhoun County Courthouse Complex on FR Huff Drive, according to St. Matthews Police Chief Mike Smalls.

The woman was parked behind the library so she could use the public WiFi service.

She exited her vehicle to walk to a sitting area at the county complex when two males approached her.

She told police that the taller male showed a firearm and “did most of the talking,” Smalls said.

She claimed the men took hundreds of dollars from her and then fled the area in her vehicle.

Smalls said the woman was able to walk to the nearby Family Dollar, which had just closed at 10 p.m. An employee let the woman use a phone to call for help.

Calhoun County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center to get checked because she reported the gunman hit her in the head with his firearm.