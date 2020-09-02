 Skip to main content
Tractor-trailer catches fire in Orangeburg, shutting down portion of Chestnut Street
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Tractor-trailer catches fire in Orangeburg, shutting down portion of Chestnut Street

Produce
WENDY JEFFCOAT CRIDER, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A portion of Chestnut Street in Orangeburg is shut down while crews remove a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

"It was a tractor-trailer van hauling produce to Aldi's," Orangeburg Department of Public Safety's Fire Division Training Sgt. Billy Morton said.

"The truck driver heard a pop and got out of the truck and saw it was already on fire,” he said.

The incident occurred on Chestnut Street near Clear View Street around 3:44 p.m.

Morton said a definitive cause of the fire was not known but it could have been started by a flat tire that began to heat up and sparked the flames.

There were no injuries.

Traffic was blocked on Chestnut Street from Old Riley Road to Columbia Road as crews cleaned up the scene. The produce was not salvageable.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was the lead responding agency. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was also on the scene assessing the area's storm drains for any possible diesel fuel runoff.

Morton said storm drains are usually closed off whenever there is any type of fuel leak, as was done in this incident.

It is estimated the road will be closed through 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., said Morton.

