WATCH NOW: Tractor-trailer catches fire in Orangeburg, blaze shuts down Chestnut Street traffic for hours; new video from scene

A portion of Chestnut Street in Orangeburg was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon while crews extinguished a tractor-trailer fire.

"It was a tractor-trailer van hauling produce to Aldi's," Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Division Training Sgt. Billy Morton said.

"The truck driver heard a pop and got out of the truck and saw it was already on fire,” he said.

The incident occurred on Chestnut Street near Clear View Street around 3:44 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not known Wednesday afternoon, but Morton said it could have been started by a flat tire that began to heat up and sparked the flames.

There were no injuries.

Traffic was blocked on Chestnut Street from Old Riley Road to Columbia Road as crews cleaned up the scene. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety anticipated reopening the route later Wednesday night.

The produce was not salvageable.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was the lead responding agency. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol were also at the scene.