WATCH NOW: Three injured as tanker plows into Cordova store; Quick Pantry #4 condemned, may have to be rebuilt

The damaged area contains refrigeration coolers, groceries and the electricity panels, Patel said.

“The back wall will fall down when they take out the truck,” he said.

He said none of the employees were injured.

Patel noted he’s had the business for about 20 years. There have only been a few minor break-ins during that time.

“That’s to be expected in this type of business,” he said.

He wasn’t at the business when the collision occurred, but arrived moments after getting the phone call.

When he saw the damage, “I could not think of anything. This was just one kind of incident we have never seen before and my mind went blank.”

“There are good people over here. It’s a family business. All of the customers are family too,” he said.

He noted approximately 95 percent of the customers are locals. The other 5 percent are travelers who pass through.

To the customers, Patel says, “We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’re going to try to fix the building as soon as possible, otherwise we’re going to build a new one.”