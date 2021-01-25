WATCH NOW: Teen accused of murder; second sought in Orangeburg educator’s shooting death

An Orangeburg teen has been charged and a Lexington County teen is being sought in the shooting death of a local educator, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“I’m proud to say that we have made an arrest in this case,” Ravenell said in a video statement to the public.

“Charged in this case is Aloysius Green. … Aloysius is in jail as I speak, the place that he needs to be,” Ravenell said.

Green, 18, is being charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular local educator. Ravenell called Williams a “friend to the community.”

A warrant alleges Green has confessed his involvement.

Ravenell also announced that 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion is being sought in the case. He’s also being charged with murder.

On Dec. 14, investigators were sent to a residence on Myers Road where a caller stated someone had been shot.

Investigators found Williams lying on the floor just inside the doorway with a gunshot wound.

A witness inside the home told investigators Williams responded to a knock at the door just before 9 p.m.