WATCH NOW: Sheriff's office seeks suspects in shooting

An Orangeburg man is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper thigh but the three men who are believed to have shot him remain on the run.

“These individuals went in and shot this man for no reason,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“If anyone has any ideas as to who they are, please call us,” he said.

The incident took place at a Russell Street apartment around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

Someone called law enforcement after hearing gunfire nearby.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, they noticed blood on the locked door and on the ground in front of the doorway, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw a man limping out of the apartment before he got into his vehicle and drove to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies spoke with the injured man and he told them that he had been staying at the apartment while his cousin is incarcerated.

He was washing clothes when he heard the keypad to the entry sound and the door unlocking, the report states.