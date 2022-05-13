WATCH NOW: Sheriff: Gunmen in Lexus carjacked Orangeburg man’s Camry

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking multiple gunmen who carjacked an Orangeburg man’s Toyota Camry on Wednesday.

“Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you,” he said.

Ravenell said that around 4:30 p.m., a white Lexus pulled in front of a Shadowlawn Drive residence where the victim’s silver Toyota Camry was parked in the driveway.

The victim said he was seated in the vehicle when two gunmen exited the Lexus and forced him out of his car at gunpoint.

After the victim exited his vehicle, the Lexus the victim’s Toyota sped away toward nearby Belleville Road.

In addition to the 2016 silver Camry, the gunmen also drove away with the victim’s black Samsung Note.

If anyone has any information on the gunmen or incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

