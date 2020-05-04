WATCH NOW: Orangeburg man shot, injured

You are the owner of this article.
A 21-year-old Orangeburg man was shot around 7 p.m. Friday at a Roosevelt Gardens apartment, located at 1012 Presidential Drive. The man is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. When Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the injured man lying on the kitchen floor in front of the back door, an incident report states. The gunman said, “Where my stuff?” and then shot the man, the report said. The case remains under investigation.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

