WATCH NOW: Orangeburg man shot, injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man was shot around 7 p.m. Friday at a Roosevelt Gardens apartment, located at 1012 Presidential Drive.

The man is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. When Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the injured man lying on the kitchen floor in front of the back door, an incident report states.

The gunman said, “Where my stuff?” and then shot the man, the report said. The case remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.