 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Orangeburg DPS releases body cam videos, reports
0 comments
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: Orangeburg DPS releases body cam videos, reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Gailyard Screen Grab

Former Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes aims a handgun at Clarence Gailyard moments before officer Dukes uses his foot to force Gailyard to the ground. 

The city of Orangeburg has released footage from the bodycam worn by former Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes during the incident involving Clarence Gailyard.

The city of Orangeburg has released numerous reports and body camera videos of the July 26 encounter between Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers and a 58-year-old man.

Former ODPS officer David Lance Dukes, 38, is accused of placing his boot on the back of Clarence Gailyard’s head/neck area and pushing the man to the ground, according to an S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant.

Gailyard was taken the hospital for treatment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SLED has charged Dukes with first-degree assault and battery. He has also been terminated by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

City officials released the videos and documents after The Times and Democrat filed a Freedom of Information Act request last week.

This story is developing.

Download PDF Read the incident report from police interaction with Gailyard
Download PDF Read the Use of Force report from the Gailyard incident

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News