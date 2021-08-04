WATCH NOW: Orangeburg DPS releases body cam videos, reports

The city of Orangeburg has released numerous reports and body camera videos of the July 26 encounter between Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers and a 58-year-old man.
Former ODPS officer David Lance Dukes, 38, is accused of placing his boot on the back of Clarence Gailyard’s head/neck area and pushing the man to the ground, according to an S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant.
Gailyard was taken the hospital for treatment.
SLED has charged Dukes with first-degree assault and battery. He has also been terminated by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
City officials released the videos and documents after The Times and Democrat filed a Freedom of Information Act request last week.
This story is developing.
