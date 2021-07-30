WATCH NOW: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer terminated, SLED investigating; man, 58, suffered acute head injury, lawyer claims

Efforts to reach Dukes for comments on Friday were unsuccessful.

Bamberg said he expects to have discussions with the city about personnel and policy changes.

“And based on what we heard from Mayor Butler today, we have every expectation that the city will do the right thing by Mr. Clarence,” he said.

While terminating the officer was the right thing to do, “unfortunately the bigger question is, how was he even hired in the first place when he was terminated from his previous agency less than a year ago?” Bamberg asked.

According to SCCJA documents, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office terminated Dukes on Oct. 2, 2020 because he “no longer works at the pleasure of the sheriff.” Dukes began working at the agency on May 29, 2019.

Dukes allegedly violated the agency’s policy by being insubordinate, according to Calhoun County Chief Deputy Matt Trentham.

SCCJA documents show the CCSO initially hired Dukes on July 18, 2012 and he attempted law enforcement training at the academy, but failed by Dec. 7, 2012.

The CCSO rehired him on Dec. 9, 2013 and he successfully graduated from the SCCJA on Dec. 19, 2014.