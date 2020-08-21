 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County sheriff says video shows vehicle being stolen
breaking top story

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this person in connection with a stolen vehicle.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking the person who stole a vehicle in broad daylight Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Fortunately, we have video of this theft happening and also a photo of this individual,” Ravenell said. “Once we identify him, we’re going to pay him a visit.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were dispatched just after 8 a.m. after a man said his car was taken from the Shell/Bojangles business.

The man said he left his blue 2019 Kia Optima unlocked and running at the fuel pumps of the Chestnut Street business while he entered the store.

Security video and a still photo both depict a bearded black male in all white clothing walking around the fuel pumps briefly before entering the Kia and driving off.

If anyone has any information on the subject or the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

