WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County sheriff says video shows break-in

Orangeburg County investigators are searching for the suspects who broke into a business earlier this month, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Two individuals forced their way into this business, causing extensive monetary damage and left with nothing to show for it,” Ravenell said. “Fortunately, this business has a multitude of cameras in place that caught footage of them.”

Two people broke into Zone Nails and Spa on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg on Sept. 2.

The pair are seen on several cameras as they moved around, damaging equipment in the process.

Anyone with information on the subjects or the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

