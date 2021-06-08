WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect; caution urged

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent most of Tuesday searching for an armed robbery suspect, according to Maj. Rene Williams.

The sheriff’s office suspended the search Tuesday night, but Williams said, “We will be following up on leads tonight of his whereabouts and officers will still remain in the area just in case of a sighting.”

Williams said the suspect may be armed.

He reported that deputies have a 16-year-old female in custody.

The sheriff’s office believes both may have been involved in the armed robbery of a customer in the parking lot of Family Dollar, located at 2755 Old Edisto Drive, around 10 a.m., before the customer went into the store.

Williams said that deputies have been actively searching in the area for a Black male, standing approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, with fair skin and a light complexion. He’s believed to be about 16 or 17 years old.

The male was not wearing shoes or a shirt, Williams said.

If anyone sees a male who matches the description, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not try to engage with the male as he may be armed and dangerous.

