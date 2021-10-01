WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County facility damaged; sheriff’s office seeks vandals

Investigators are seeking the individuals who caused considerable damage to an Orangeburg County public works facility, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These individuals apparently weren’t there to take anything, but rather were there to just ransack the property,” Ravenell said in a release.

Investigators were called out to a county public works facility on Neeses Camp Road early on Sept. 15.

Employees arriving at work discovered a windshield on a New Holland tractor had been damaged by a brick.

Fire extinguishers were used to spray the inside of the facility while several security cameras were knocked down. Security video shows a subject in a TikTok hoodie approaching a camera before it is damaged.

Anyone with information on the subjects or the incident is asked call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

