WATCH NOW: Orangeburg chief retires, interim director named; Adams joined city police in 1986; chief since 2015

Evering has been considering who to hire as an interim chief for the past couple of weeks, he said.

He consulted with some friends and several recommended Austin.

Austin said his favorite aspect about police work is service to the community.

“I very much love the service part and that’s what policing was established to do in 1829 with Sir Robert Peel, who initiated the first organized international police department in the world: the London Metropolitan Police,” he said.

“It was about service and involving the people in how these services were to be provided to the community,” he added.

“We must return to that era, when we are operating as a total community and it is the community, quite frankly, that sets the standard for what is acceptable conduct. As a policing service, it is our responsibility to ensure that the will of the community is carried out. The partnership should be a mutual partnership and this is what we want it to be,” he said.

Austin joins the department two months after Adams, Evering and Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler held a press conference about allegations that an officer used excessive force in an encounter with a resident.