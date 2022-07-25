WATCH NOW: Mother: ‘They took away everything from us’; man going to prison for 35 years

To Willie Clay Fields and Angela Fields, their only child – Willie Antoine Fields – was their pride and joy.

The 18-year-old was their world, their everything.

On Monday afternoon, Circuit Judge Roger Young sentenced Lindy Lamont Jones Jr. to 35 years in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty on July 14 to the Aug. 2, 2019 murder of Willie Antoine Fields.

Jones, 22 now, was 19 when he shot the couple’s only child four times.

“They took away just everything from us,” Angela Fields told the court on Monday afternoon at Jones’ hearing.

“Losing our son about three years ago, what it has done to me and my family. They took away our only child. They took away all his hopes and all his dreams. They took away all the hopes and dreams we had for him,” she said.

“It has basically, almost to the point where it has broken us, but thank God for his mercy, it hasn’t,” she added.

“It has been extremely emotional and just really difficult, but we have to keep pushing and going on as hard as it is,” she said.

Jones’ attorney, Jason Turnblad, told the court that Jones grew up in a household without a father figure for most of his childhood.

When Jones was 9, his father was incarcerated. Jones and his younger brother were raised by their mother.

Their mother worked constantly to take care of her sons, Turnblad said.

Jones tried to assume a protective role to his mother and brother while his father was in prison.

But after three attempts at the ninth grade, he dropped out of school.

Jones ended up taking care of his mother when she had some bouts with poor health, Turnblad said.

“I just want to apologize to everybody today and everybody who came,” Jones told the court.

“If I could go back and change my decision, I would, but as a man, I understand. That’s it,” he said.

First Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott explained that Willie Antoine Fields and Jones knew each other because Jones’ brother, Jay’Lyn Devanere Jawaun Jones, and the slain man attended grammar school together.

But the two got split up in middle school and they’d not reconnected until about a month prior to Willie Antoine Fields’ murder.

On the day of Willie Antoine Fields’ murder, he’d arrived at the Chick-fil-A in Orangeburg around 9 a.m. to work.

He left at 4:18 p.m., Scott said.

Angela Fields sent her son a text message, urging him to come home after work due to the threat of bad weather.

She didn’t hear from him.

Scott said Fields went to an ATM and withdrew $200 before driving to the Jones family home on Mars Circle in Orangeburg.

“Mrs. Fields, when she didn’t hear from her son, she went on her phone. They had a Life360 app, which shows you where your family members are,” Scott said.

She noticed her son’s phone was pinging off two different locations: the Jones residence and Rosewood Drive, Scott said.

She went to the Rosewood Drive location and found her son’s car, abandoned.

She also noticed blood inside of it.

She called law enforcement.

By that time, it was beginning to get dark. Investigators searched in the area near the car, but decided to resume searching the next morning.

Investigators found the body of Willie Antoine Fields in the woods the next morning.

Scott alleges that the Jones brothers put Fields’ body there after transporting him there in the trunk of the slain man’s own car.

Moments after Fields arrived at Jones residence, Lindy Jones shot him multiple times. Fields was sitting in his car the entire time.

Scott said Lindy Jones first told investigators that he killed Fields because he was “trespassing,” but said in a later interview that he shot him because he thought Fields was reaching for something.

“The murder weapon was never recovered,” Scott said.

Jay’Lyn Jones is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder. His charge remains pending.

Monday was the second time Lindy Jones was before Young for sentencing.

His first sentencing hearing on July 14 was interrupted when Willie Clay Fields punched him in the right side of his head moments after Jones’ proceedings got underway.

As a result of that incident, Willie Clay Fields is facing one count each of contempt of court and third-degree assault and battery. Those charges will be handled at an upcoming hearing.

“Mr. (Willie Clay) Fields is extremely apologetic for what happened. If he could, he’d take it back,” his attorney, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said after Monday’s sentencing hearing.

“Again, there ain’t but so much heartbreak even the strongest of men can withstand,” he added.

Bamberg noted that the slain man’s father is now enrolled in grief counseling.

As for the Lindy Jones’ sentence, Bamberg said “They’re still processing everything. I think for them it was just a day that was long coming. This is obviously very emotional, very painful for them.”

“It never ends. You’re never going to forget,” Bamberg said.

“If you look at Mr. Willie Fields’ family. If you look at the defendant’s family. A lot of lives got shattered with this ridiculous violence that we’ve been seeing, particularly around Orangeburg, with these young people. I hope people look at themselves and these families,” Bamberg said.