Watch now: Man stabbed 17 times; North woman charged

A 19-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man 17 times on Friday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Elizabeth Cheyenne Hutto of 3331 Whetstone Road, North, has been charged with attempted murder.

Hutto allegedly admitted to an investigator that she stabbed the 31-year-old man in the back and arms 17 times with a sharp object, according to a warrant.

The incident occurred at a Rowesville Road home.

The injured man told deputies that a 23-year-old man became upset over a stolen firearm.

He and the 23-year-old got into a verbal altercation which turned physical, the report states.

The injured man said that Hutto and a 17-year-old male then jumped on his back.

He told deputies he initially wasn’t sure who stabbed him in the back, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

An Orangeburg County magistrate set Hutto’s bond at $55,000.

If Hutto is convicted of attempted murder, she faces up to 30 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

